Central Bank of India Secures RBI Approval for Insurance Venture

The Central Bank of India has received approval from the Reserve Bank to enter the insurance sector through a joint venture with Generali Group. This new initiative will focus on stakes in Future Generali India Insurance and Life Insurance Companies, subject to regulatory compliance requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:40 IST
The Reserve Bank of India has granted the Central Bank of India approval to foray into the insurance business through a joint venture with the Generali Group. This move marks a significant expansion for the state-owned bank into the insurance sector, leveraging its partnership with the renowned international company.

The bank's foray has been in the works for months. In October, the Competition Commission of India gave a green signal to Central Bank's proposed stake acquisition in Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd (FGIICL) and Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd (FGILICL), clearing the path for this venture.

Future Generali India Insurance offers diverse insurance products, including personal and rural insurance, while Future Generali India Life Insurance provides various plans such as savings, health, and retirement plans. The bank’s strategic entry is part of acquiring stakes in debt-stricken Future Enterprises Ltd, which had previously been announced in August.

(With inputs from agencies.)

