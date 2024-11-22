Cyber Deception: Lawyer Loses Rs 16 Lakhs in Digital Arrest Scam

In a startling case of cyber crime reported in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, a lawyer was duped of Rs 16 lakhs. The incident took place after fraudsters posing as officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Mumbai Crime Branch manipulated the victim into believing he was implicated in a drug-related crime.

The victim, identified as Jagmohan Shrivastava, received a call on October 8 where his tormentors threatened him with arrest. They deceitfully claimed that a parcel in his name containing MDMA drugs had been intercepted, coercing him into paying a substantial amount.

Authorities at the cyber wing of Gwalior's crime branch swiftly registered a case after receiving a complaint on November 21. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Jadon confirmed that a cyber expert team has been enlisted to delve into the investigation. Additional updates are anticipated as the probe advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)