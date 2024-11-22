Left Menu

Supreme Court Examines Asaram Bapu's Plea for Medical Release

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Gujarat government regarding Asaram Bapu's plea for suspension of his life sentence on medical grounds. The Court will determine if medical reasons justify his interim release, amidst claims of severe health issues by Asaram's counsel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:35 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Gujarat government regarding a plea by self-proclaimed godman Asaram Bapu, who seeks a suspension of his life sentence for rape on medical grounds.

Asaram's counsel argues he is suffering from serious medical conditions that necessitate his release to a temperature-controlled environment to avoid further health deterioration. Despite prior refusals of treatment in his preferred choice of hospital, the Court will consider medical conditions as a basis for interim release.

Convicted in January 2023 for a 2013 rape, Asaram's appeal against his life sentence was earlier rejected by the Gujarat High Court. The Supreme Court has given the state three weeks to respond as it deliberates potential medical leniency in his case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

