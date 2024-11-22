Supreme Court Examines Asaram Bapu's Plea for Medical Release

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Gujarat government regarding a plea by self-proclaimed godman Asaram Bapu, who seeks a suspension of his life sentence for rape on medical grounds.

Asaram's counsel argues he is suffering from serious medical conditions that necessitate his release to a temperature-controlled environment to avoid further health deterioration. Despite prior refusals of treatment in his preferred choice of hospital, the Court will consider medical conditions as a basis for interim release.

Convicted in January 2023 for a 2013 rape, Asaram's appeal against his life sentence was earlier rejected by the Gujarat High Court. The Supreme Court has given the state three weeks to respond as it deliberates potential medical leniency in his case.

