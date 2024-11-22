Madhya Pradesh Unveils Hi-Tech Gaushala in Push for Cattle Welfare

Madhya Pradesh is set to witness a major development in cattle welfare with the upcoming hi-tech Gaushala in Bhopal. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will preside over the groundbreaking ceremony for the state-of-the-art facility, covering 25 acres in Barkhedi Dob, located 20 kilometers from the district headquarters.

The ambitious Rs 10-crore project, as highlighted in a government release, promises to integrate crucial resources such as CCTV cameras for security, and an innovative conveyor belt system to streamline the supply of green fodder, straw, and animal feeds. The facility is designed to house up to 10,000 cows and includes a medical ward for animal treatment.

Initially, the Gaushala will accommodate 2,000 cows, with plans to harness cow dung and urine for organic manure production, which will be marketed. This Bhopal project is part of a larger state initiative to establish similar facilities and nine cow sanctuaries to protect non-milk-yielding and stray cattle, a government spokesperson confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)