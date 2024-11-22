Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Unveils Hi-Tech Gaushala in Push for Cattle Welfare

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will initiate the construction of a modern Gaushala in Bhopal, equipped with advanced facilities like CCTV security, a conveyor belt for fodder distribution, and a medical ward, spread across 25 acres. Plans include future expansions and additional cow sanctuaries across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:46 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh is set to witness a major development in cattle welfare with the upcoming hi-tech Gaushala in Bhopal. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will preside over the groundbreaking ceremony for the state-of-the-art facility, covering 25 acres in Barkhedi Dob, located 20 kilometers from the district headquarters.

The ambitious Rs 10-crore project, as highlighted in a government release, promises to integrate crucial resources such as CCTV cameras for security, and an innovative conveyor belt system to streamline the supply of green fodder, straw, and animal feeds. The facility is designed to house up to 10,000 cows and includes a medical ward for animal treatment.

Initially, the Gaushala will accommodate 2,000 cows, with plans to harness cow dung and urine for organic manure production, which will be marketed. This Bhopal project is part of a larger state initiative to establish similar facilities and nine cow sanctuaries to protect non-milk-yielding and stray cattle, a government spokesperson confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

