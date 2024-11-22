Stocks Surge and Bitcoin Booms Amid Trump's Economic Speculations

Global stocks are on track for significant weekly gains. This optimism prevails as markets anticipate the economic policies of President-elect Donald Trump, despite bitcoin nearing the $100,000 mark. Trump's agenda, expected to include tariffs, tax cuts, and deregulation, keeps traders closely watching his senior appointments, including the Treasury Secretary.

The S&P 500 and Dow indices surged, driven by gains in consumer discretionary, financials, and industrial stocks. Conversely, technology stocks struggled, with Nvidia trading 2.5% lower after releasing mixed forecasts. Despite this, the major indices are poised for a strong finish to the week.

Meanwhile, U.S. 10-year note yields dipped as markets reassess the possibility of Federal Reserve rate cuts, taking into account Trump's possibly inflationary policies. Bitcoin drew close to a $100,000 milestone amid potential regulatory relaxation. In forex, the euro hit a two-year low while oil prices saw the largest weekly increase in nearly two months, correlated with escalating geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)