Left Menu

Stocks Surge and Bitcoin Booms Amid Trump's Economic Speculations

Global stocks are experiencing significant gains, fueled by anticipation of President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies. While some sectors flourish, technology stocks see a downturn. Bitcoin approaches new heights as traders speculate on Trump's deregulation plans, impacting yields and currencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:40 IST
Stocks Surge and Bitcoin Booms Amid Trump's Economic Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks are on track for significant weekly gains. This optimism prevails as markets anticipate the economic policies of President-elect Donald Trump, despite bitcoin nearing the $100,000 mark. Trump's agenda, expected to include tariffs, tax cuts, and deregulation, keeps traders closely watching his senior appointments, including the Treasury Secretary.

The S&P 500 and Dow indices surged, driven by gains in consumer discretionary, financials, and industrial stocks. Conversely, technology stocks struggled, with Nvidia trading 2.5% lower after releasing mixed forecasts. Despite this, the major indices are poised for a strong finish to the week.

Meanwhile, U.S. 10-year note yields dipped as markets reassess the possibility of Federal Reserve rate cuts, taking into account Trump's possibly inflationary policies. Bitcoin drew close to a $100,000 milestone amid potential regulatory relaxation. In forex, the euro hit a two-year low while oil prices saw the largest weekly increase in nearly two months, correlated with escalating geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024