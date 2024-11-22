Stocks Surge and Bitcoin Booms Amid Trump's Economic Speculations
Global stocks are experiencing significant gains, fueled by anticipation of President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies. While some sectors flourish, technology stocks see a downturn. Bitcoin approaches new heights as traders speculate on Trump's deregulation plans, impacting yields and currencies.
Global stocks are on track for significant weekly gains. This optimism prevails as markets anticipate the economic policies of President-elect Donald Trump, despite bitcoin nearing the $100,000 mark. Trump's agenda, expected to include tariffs, tax cuts, and deregulation, keeps traders closely watching his senior appointments, including the Treasury Secretary.
The S&P 500 and Dow indices surged, driven by gains in consumer discretionary, financials, and industrial stocks. Conversely, technology stocks struggled, with Nvidia trading 2.5% lower after releasing mixed forecasts. Despite this, the major indices are poised for a strong finish to the week.
Meanwhile, U.S. 10-year note yields dipped as markets reassess the possibility of Federal Reserve rate cuts, taking into account Trump's possibly inflationary policies. Bitcoin drew close to a $100,000 milestone amid potential regulatory relaxation. In forex, the euro hit a two-year low while oil prices saw the largest weekly increase in nearly two months, correlated with escalating geopolitical tensions.
