Russia's Controversial Greenhouse Gas Claims at COP29

At the COP29 climate summit, Russia included emissions from Ukrainian territories it occupies in its greenhouse gas report, sparking protests from Ukraine. The move raises legal and environmental concerns, with Ukrainian officials urging the UN to resolve the dispute, highlighting geopolitical tensions impacting climate efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 09:35 IST
At the COP29 climate summit, Russia's inclusion of emissions data from Ukrainian territories in its greenhouse gas inventory report has incited protests from Ukrainian delegates and environmental activists. The controversial move has intensified a geopolitical dispute and drawn attention to ongoing international tensions affecting climate negotiations.

Ukrainian officials, including Deputy Environment Minister Olga Yukhymchuk, have expressed concerns over Russia's strategy to legitimize its occupation through international platforms. Ukraine is urging intervention from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to resolve this contentious issue.

The legal implications of Russia claiming emissions from annexed areas challenge global climate reporting practices. Experts, such as Christina Voigt from the University of Oslo, argue this action potentially violates Ukraine's sovereignty, posing risks to international legal frameworks and climate goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

