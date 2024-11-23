Left Menu

Baramulla Police Intensifies Crackdown on Drug Peddlers with Property Seizures

In a significant move against narcotics smuggling, Baramulla Police seized properties worth Rs 1.72 crore from notorious drug peddler Rafiq Ahmad Khan. Actions under the NDPS Act aim to deter illicit drug trade activities in Jammu and Kashmir, reinforcing ongoing efforts to crackdown illegal narcotics operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:11 IST
Baramulla Police attaches properties worth Rs 1.72 crore of notorious drug peddler (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a concerted effort to clamp down on drug trafficking in Jammu and Kashmir, Baramulla Police have confiscated properties valued at Rs 1.72 crore, linked to a prominent drug dealer, Rafiq Ahmad Khan, also known as Rafi Rafa. Authorities disclosed on Saturday that the seized assets included residential houses in Chowadhi Jammu and Trikanjan Boniyar, alongside a tipper, a trailer, and a four-wheeler.

The operation was conducted under specific provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police explained. Investigations tied the assets to profits from illegal narcotics activities, in connection with case FIR number 134/2016. This bold move is part of a broader initiative to dismantle networks involved in the illicit drug trade.

Previously, on November 18, the Anantnag Police similarly seized properties worth Rs 1.5 crore under the NDPS Act. These included a high-value residence in Mattan and commercial shops belonging to individuals habitually involved in drug offenses. Such interventions underscore a robust anti-narcotics strategy in the region, emphasizing the state's resolve to curb drug smuggling, officials remarked. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

