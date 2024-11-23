Baramulla Police Intensifies Crackdown on Drug Peddlers with Property Seizures

In a concerted effort to clamp down on drug trafficking in Jammu and Kashmir, Baramulla Police have confiscated properties valued at Rs 1.72 crore, linked to a prominent drug dealer, Rafiq Ahmad Khan, also known as Rafi Rafa. Authorities disclosed on Saturday that the seized assets included residential houses in Chowadhi Jammu and Trikanjan Boniyar, alongside a tipper, a trailer, and a four-wheeler.

The operation was conducted under specific provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police explained. Investigations tied the assets to profits from illegal narcotics activities, in connection with case FIR number 134/2016. This bold move is part of a broader initiative to dismantle networks involved in the illicit drug trade.

Previously, on November 18, the Anantnag Police similarly seized properties worth Rs 1.5 crore under the NDPS Act. These included a high-value residence in Mattan and commercial shops belonging to individuals habitually involved in drug offenses. Such interventions underscore a robust anti-narcotics strategy in the region, emphasizing the state's resolve to curb drug smuggling, officials remarked. (ANI)

