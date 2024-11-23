Wealthy Nations Boost Climate Finance Target to $300 Billion by 2035

During the COP29 climate summit, leading economies including the European Union, the United States, and others announced a significant increase in their financial commitments. The revised offer now stands at $300 billion per year by 2035, sources disclosed on Saturday.

This shift follows the sharp criticism directed at a prior $250 billion proposal, drafted by Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency. Developing countries dismissed the initial offer as unacceptably low.

Five insider sources confirmed the European Union's willingness to accept the escalated target, with further confirmations coming from two sources that the United States, Australia, and Britain have also shown their agreement.

