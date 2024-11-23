Left Menu

INDIA Alliance Set to Form Government in Jharkhand Amid Inconclusive BJP Campaign

CPI leader D Raja has declared the INDIA alliance's potential victory in Jharkhand, citing that the BJP's campaign failed to convince voters. While the BJP eyes success in Maharashtra, Jharkhand shows strong support for JMM-Congress. Election trends indicate significant gains for the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra and mixed results in Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:29 IST
CPI leader D Raja. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CPI leader D Raja asserted on Saturday that the INDIA alliance is on the brink of forming the government in Jharkhand, emphasizing that the BJP's electoral campaign in the state failed to persuade voters. He attributed the issue of infiltration to the Union Government, suggesting they should be accountable.

"These are early trends. If they persist, Maharashtra will see the BJP and its allies forming the government. However, Jharkhand is inclined towards JMM, Congress, and associated parties," remarked Raja. He pointed out that people were not swayed by BJP's focus on infiltration and corruption issues, highlighting that infiltration is under Union Government jurisdiction.

According to early data from the Election Commission of India, the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra has surpassed the majority mark in the 2024 elections, holding a lead in 220 seats. Celebrations are underway at BJP's Mumbai office as they lead in 128 seats. In Jharkhand, the INDIA alliance is poised for a strong showing with JMM leading 31 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

