HPTDC Employees Union Demands Action Amid Tourism Crisis

The Employees Union of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has launched a scathing attack against the corporation's officials for allegedly submitting misleading information to the Himachal Pradesh High Court about its financial position. In the face of persistent financial challenges, the union is pushing for the revival of a critical state grant, accusing officials of providing incorrect data to the judiciary. Union leaders are calling for the Chairman's removal, claiming he misled employees and misinformed the Court.

The closure of nine crucial HPTDC hotels, including prominent properties like Chail Palace and Nagar Castle, is a cause for concern, according to employees. Union head Hukum Ram insisted that these closures would severely affect both staff and the tourism sector. "Our demand is clear: the government must issue an affidavit supporting these hotels, as they are fully operational," Ram stated.

The High Court previously listed 18 HPTDC hotels for closure post-November 25, now reducing the number to nine but maintaining a deadline for operational plans by March 31, 2025. The union warns that closing these hotels, employing around 300 workers, could destabilize the local tourism economy, affecting ancillary businesses like taxis and tour operators.

General Secretary Rajkumar Sharma criticized management shortcomings, while workers face delayed salary payments, including Sixth Pay Commission arrears and overdue medical bills. HPTDC owes money to the state government for official function catering, exacerbating financial strains. "The state used to provide grants aiding operations; we need that support reinstated," Sharma appealed.

Highlighting the economic significance of tourism in Himachal Pradesh, the union insisted on immediate government intervention. They are seeking Rs 50 crore in aid to stabilize finances and sustain the state's tourism reputation. Urgency is stressed by employees, with union officials struggling for dialogue with state leaders.

The Employees Union remains steadfast, urging the government to act swiftly to ensure financial stability for HPTDC and safeguard its employees' future.

