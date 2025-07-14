Delhi High Court Reduces Convict's Sentence by 10 Years in Grave Rape Case
The Delhi High Court reduced a rape convict's sentence from 30 to 20 years after considering his good behavior in jail. The convict, guilty of raping a 12-year-old, was acquitted for sexual harassment but his punishment for graver charges under IPC and POCSO Act was upheld.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal development, the Delhi High Court has reduced the sentence for a convict in a rape case from 30 to 20 years. The decision, delivered by Justice Amit Sharma, acknowledged the heinous nature of the crime while taking into account the convict's good conduct in jail.
The convict, who held the position of a 'safai sahayak' during imprisonment, was originally sentenced under sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. The charges included repeated rape of a minor and house-trespassing, although the court acquitted him of the sexual harassment charge.
The case dates back to 2015 when the perpetrator, a neighbor of the victim, was accused of repeatedly raping a 12-year-old girl. The case surfaced after the victim reported stomach aches, leading to a medical examination that revealed pregnancy. Despite the man's claims of discrepancies in the testimony, the court upheld the gravest charges.
