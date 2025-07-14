High Court Ruling: Secret Spousal Recordings Admissible in Matrimonial Cases

The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that secretly recorded conversations between spouses are admissible as evidence in matrimonial cases, describing such recordings as indicative of marital discord. Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma overturned a Punjab and Haryana High Court verdict that had declared these recordings inadmissible under Section 122 of the Evidence Act, which protects marital communications.

The Supreme Court restored a trial court's decision, allowing a husband to use a compact disc with recorded conversations to substantiate claims of cruelty against his wife. The wife contested this, citing privacy violations, but the High Court initially ruled in her favor. The Supreme Court's reversal highlights the recordings' evidentiary value in a troubled marriage.

Justice Nagarathna dismissed arguments that permitting such evidence would harm domestic harmony, asserting that active snooping is symptomatic of a broken relationship. The detailed judgment explaining the court's stance is pending release.

(With inputs from agencies.)