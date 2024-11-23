Global Voices Rally for Plastic Reduction Ahead of U.N. Talks in Busan

Environmental activists took to the streets of Busan, South Korea, on Saturday, rallying for more decisive global action against plastic waste ahead of the upcoming United Nations talks.

The rally, drawing around a thousand participants, highlighted the urgency for reducing plastic production. Protesters, including indigenous groups and informal waste collectors, marched with banners asserting messages like 'Cut plastic production' and 'Drastic plastic reduction now!'

The demonstration served as a precursor to the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5), where delegates will debate strategies for a binding global agreement on plastic pollution. Opinions are divided, with key producers like Saudi Arabia and China advocating for waste management solutions rather than production cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)