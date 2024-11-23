Left Menu

Global Voices Rally for Plastic Reduction Ahead of U.N. Talks in Busan

Hundreds of environmental campaigners gathered in Busan, South Korea, demanding stronger international commitments to fight plastic waste ahead of U.N. discussions. The rally, involving diverse groups, called for a reduction in plastic production. The upcoming talks aim to form a global agreement on addressing plastic pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:26 IST
Global Voices Rally for Plastic Reduction Ahead of U.N. Talks in Busan

Environmental activists took to the streets of Busan, South Korea, on Saturday, rallying for more decisive global action against plastic waste ahead of the upcoming United Nations talks.

The rally, drawing around a thousand participants, highlighted the urgency for reducing plastic production. Protesters, including indigenous groups and informal waste collectors, marched with banners asserting messages like 'Cut plastic production' and 'Drastic plastic reduction now!'

The demonstration served as a precursor to the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5), where delegates will debate strategies for a binding global agreement on plastic pollution. Opinions are divided, with key producers like Saudi Arabia and China advocating for waste management solutions rather than production cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024