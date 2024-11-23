Nayi Chetna-Pahal Badlaav Ki: A Collective Voice Against Gender Violence

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to inaugurate the third edition of Nayi Chetna-Pahal Badlaav Ki on November 25, in a national drive against gender-based violence. The launch will be attended by Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi, marking a unified government effort to combat gender violence.

The campaign, a month-long initiative organized by the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission under the Rural Development Ministry, will span the country until December 23. It aims to empower grassroots movements through the Self-Help Group network, symbolizing a people's movement or Jan Andolan.

Nayi Chetna-Pahal Badlaav Ki will see the involvement of nine ministries including Health, Education, Home Affairs, and more, focusing on raising awareness and enabling communities to act against gender violence. With a slogan, “Ek Saath, Ek Awaaz, Hinsa Ke Khilaaf,” it underlines the need for collective societal and governmental efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)