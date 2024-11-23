Left Menu

Nayi Chetna-Pahal Badlaav Ki: A Collective Voice Against Gender Violence

The third edition of Nayi Chetna-Pahal Badlaav Ki, a nationwide campaign against gender-based violence, will commence on November 25, led by Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi. This month-long initiative aims to raise awareness and promote action through a collaborative, grassroots approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:44 IST
Nayi Chetna-Pahal Badlaav Ki: A Collective Voice Against Gender Violence
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to inaugurate the third edition of Nayi Chetna-Pahal Badlaav Ki on November 25, in a national drive against gender-based violence. The launch will be attended by Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi, marking a unified government effort to combat gender violence.

The campaign, a month-long initiative organized by the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission under the Rural Development Ministry, will span the country until December 23. It aims to empower grassroots movements through the Self-Help Group network, symbolizing a people's movement or Jan Andolan.

Nayi Chetna-Pahal Badlaav Ki will see the involvement of nine ministries including Health, Education, Home Affairs, and more, focusing on raising awareness and enabling communities to act against gender violence. With a slogan, “Ek Saath, Ek Awaaz, Hinsa Ke Khilaaf,” it underlines the need for collective societal and governmental efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024