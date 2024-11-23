Telangana's DCA Cracks Down on Illegal Drug Operation

Left Menu

In Telangana's Khammam, the DCA raided a quack's clinic, seizing drugs without a license. The operation unveiled hazardous antibiotic and steroid sales, posing health risks like antimicrobial resistance. Further investigation is underway to address the violations of the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:45 IST
Telangana: DCA seizes drugs stocked for sale without licence at clinic in Khammam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive move against unauthorized medical practices, the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana raided a clinic in Kakarvai village, Khammam, seizing a significant cache of drugs being sold without a valid license. The raid, carried out on credible information, targeted the clinic of Parala Anjaiah, an unqualified practitioner operating without proper credentials.

DCA officials uncovered 55 varieties of medicines stored illegally, including antibiotics and steroids. The seized stock, valued at Rs. 84,760, included higher-generation antibiotics like Cefixime and Cefuroxime. Officials warned that such indiscriminate sale could lead to severe public health issues, particularly the rise of antimicrobial resistance.

The clinic was also found stocking steroids, such as Dexamethasone and Prednisolone, whose misuse poses significant health risks. Further scrutiny revealed markets flooded with misleadingly labeled medicines, falsely claiming to treat various ailments. The DCA vowed to continue investigations and enforce legal action under the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, 1954.

(With inputs from agencies.)

