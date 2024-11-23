Telangana's DCA Cracks Down on Illegal Drug Operation

In a decisive move against unauthorized medical practices, the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana raided a clinic in Kakarvai village, Khammam, seizing a significant cache of drugs being sold without a valid license. The raid, carried out on credible information, targeted the clinic of Parala Anjaiah, an unqualified practitioner operating without proper credentials.

DCA officials uncovered 55 varieties of medicines stored illegally, including antibiotics and steroids. The seized stock, valued at Rs. 84,760, included higher-generation antibiotics like Cefixime and Cefuroxime. Officials warned that such indiscriminate sale could lead to severe public health issues, particularly the rise of antimicrobial resistance.

The clinic was also found stocking steroids, such as Dexamethasone and Prednisolone, whose misuse poses significant health risks. Further scrutiny revealed markets flooded with misleadingly labeled medicines, falsely claiming to treat various ailments. The DCA vowed to continue investigations and enforce legal action under the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, 1954.

