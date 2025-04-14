Left Menu

Kisan Kumbh 2025: Championing Sustainability and Rural Innovation

Kisan Kumbh 2025, held in New Delhi, showcased the resilience and innovation within India's agriculture. Organized by Cowtrition Foundation and supported by M3M Foundation, the event promoted sustainable farming, with focus on Himalayan products and rural entrepreneurship. Eminent leaders shared insights on agriculture's future, highlighting its role in national development.

M3M Foundation Champions Rural Empowerment at Kisan Kumbh 2025. Image Credit: ANI
The Kisan Kumbh 2025, a two-day landmark event in New Delhi, marked a significant stride in championing sustainability and innovation within the agricultural sector. Organized by Cowtrition Foundation under the aegis of SEG Coordinator IARI and Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, IIT Delhi, the event honored the spirit of Indian agriculture from April 9 to 10.

M3M Foundation, the philanthropic wing of M3M Group, emerged as a pivotal partner in amplifying the voices of rural entrepreneurs and farmers on a national stage. Exhibiting dedication to sustainability, the foundation introduced two seminal brands at the event—Riyul Sea Buckthorn and PAHAD Trust—as part of its "Kaushal Sambal" program.

Keynote addresses by figures like Nitin Gadkari and Acharya Devvrat emphasized the need for climate-resilient and innovation-driven agriculture. Kisan Kumbh underscored the critical role of grassroots initiatives, with M3M Foundation creating pathways for rural producers to gain national exposure, ultimately driving inclusive and sustainable development across India's farming communities.

