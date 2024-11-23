Left Menu

Himachal's Ambitious Plan: Transformative Rankings in Education

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announces an education overhaul, preparing to rank state colleges while promising better facilities and quality education. With new schemes and infrastructure projects lined up, the emphasis is on accessibility and modern learning opportunities.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday indicated a transformative shift in the state's education sector, announcing the government's plan to rank colleges. Presiding over an alumni event at the Center of Excellence Government Degree College Sanjauli, CM Sukhu emphasized the ongoing development of a ranking formula aimed at enhancing facilities across 138 colleges in the region.

The Chief Minister assured that the state's focus remains on providing quality education, supported by necessary government funds. Upcoming projects to strengthen college infrastructure include the construction of an arts block, girls' hostel, and parking space, with foundation stones to be laid soon. Additionally, CM Sukhu declared a significant financial boost of Rs 50 lakh for the Alumni Association.

Reflecting on the government's two-year tenure, Sukhu highlighted initiatives like the 'Mukhyamantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana,' aiding educational expenses for children of widows, and the 'Dr YS Parmar student loan scheme' to support higher education aspirations. The Chief Minister remained critical of former administrations, maintaining the current government's commitment to ensuring state resources benefit its residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

