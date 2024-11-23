Brooke Rollins Tapped as Ag Secretary

In a significant transition development, President-elect Donald Trump is expected to nominate Brooke Rollins as the next agriculture secretary. This decision marks a pivotal appointment for Trump's administration.

Brooke Rollins is currently serving as the president of the America First Policy Institute, an organization known for its policy influence and advocacy. Her selection reflects a continuation of Trump's strategic personnel alignments.

The Wall Street Journal disclosed this prospective nomination, indicative of Rollins' prominent role in future agricultural policy direction. As details emerge, this appointment is poised to impact the agricultural sector significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)