Left Menu

Trump's Shadow: How U.S. Politics Stir Australia's Election Waters

In Australia's election campaign, U.S. President Trump's influence is palpable, affecting Peter Dutton's standing as a new poll reveals a low trust in the U.S. The Labor Party, exploiting this sentiment, leads the polls with Dutton's alignment with Trump policies being a potential liability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:32 IST
Trump's Shadow: How U.S. Politics Stir Australia's Election Waters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the final stretch of Australia's general election campaign, U.S. President Donald Trump's influence casts a long shadow over conservative opposition leader Peter Dutton. The timing is troubling for Dutton as a new Lowy Institute poll indicates an unprecedented dip in Australians' trust in the U.S.

The survey found only 36% of Australians trust the U.S. to act responsibly, a steep decline attributed to Trump's aggressive foreign policies and tariffs on allies, reminiscent of his domestic disruptions. This sentiment has invigorated the Labor Party of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who now leads in the polls, analysts suggest.

Conservative policies emulating Trump's, dubbed 'DOGE-style', have further affected Dutton's appeal. Dutton has faced backlash for policies like mandatory office returns for government workers. Labor Treasurer Jim Chalmers capitalizes by labeling him as 'DOGE-y Dutton,' a tag gaining traction as election day approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025