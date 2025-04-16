Trump's Shadow: How U.S. Politics Stir Australia's Election Waters

In the final stretch of Australia's general election campaign, U.S. President Donald Trump's influence casts a long shadow over conservative opposition leader Peter Dutton. The timing is troubling for Dutton as a new Lowy Institute poll indicates an unprecedented dip in Australians' trust in the U.S.

The survey found only 36% of Australians trust the U.S. to act responsibly, a steep decline attributed to Trump's aggressive foreign policies and tariffs on allies, reminiscent of his domestic disruptions. This sentiment has invigorated the Labor Party of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who now leads in the polls, analysts suggest.

Conservative policies emulating Trump's, dubbed 'DOGE-style', have further affected Dutton's appeal. Dutton has faced backlash for policies like mandatory office returns for government workers. Labor Treasurer Jim Chalmers capitalizes by labeling him as 'DOGE-y Dutton,' a tag gaining traction as election day approaches.

