Tripura's Sports Revolution: Bridging Rural-Urban Divide

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted the sports enthusiasm in rural areas as comparable to cities, advocating for enhanced infrastructure across the state. During a football tournament inauguration, Saha emphasized sports as a tool for youth development, while spotlighting national and local initiatives supporting sports growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 23:19 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to bolster sports development across Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha stressed the equivalent allure of sports activities in rural regions as in urban centers. Speaking at the Atal Smriti Knockout Football Competition's final at Matinagar XII School Ground, Saha highlighted the government's commitment to fostering a robust sports infrastructure network in both urban and rural areas, citing advancements like synthetic turf and tracks tailored to enhance athletic skills.

During his address, Saha underscored the role of sports, particularly football, in fostering discipline among individuals. He linked these efforts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of skilling the youth to contribute significantly towards a developed India. Saha expressed that playgrounds not only inspire but also serve a critical role in nurturing essential skills. The inauguration also spotlighted national initiatives such as "Khelo India" aimed at promoting sports culture across the nation.

The event saw participation from notable dignitaries, including Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Sepahijala Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Supriya Das Dutta, MLA Antara Sarkar Deb, and TIDC Chairman Nabadal Banik, among others. In the football finale, Mohanpur's Saptarashmi clashed with the local team Border King XI, symbolizing the growing competitive spirit of sports in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

