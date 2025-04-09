Melissa Andreatta Takes the Helm: A New Era for Scotland Women's Football

Melissa Andreatta, previously an assistant coach for the Australian women's team, has been named head coach of the Scotland women's football team, as confirmed by the Scottish FA on Wednesday. Her appointment follows the team's recent struggles in the Women's Nations League, culminating in a heavy defeat to Germany.

Andreatta played a pivotal role in helping Australia reach the semi-finals at both the Tokyo Olympics and the 2023 World Cup. As she departs for this new challenge, Football Australia highlighted her contributions in a formal announcement.

Expressing her excitement, Andreatta emphasized her ambition to guide Scotland back to consistent tournament qualifications. She sees this period of transition as an ideal moment to lay the groundwork for future successes.

