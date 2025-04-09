Left Menu

Melissa Andreatta Takes the Helm: A New Era for Scotland Women's Football

Melissa Andreatta, former assistant coach for Australia, has been appointed as the head coach of Scotland's women's football team. She replaces Mick McArdle after Scotland's recent defeat by Germany in the Women's Nations League. Andreatta aims to lead Scotland to consistent qualification success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 13:44 IST
Melissa Andreatta Takes the Helm: A New Era for Scotland Women's Football

Melissa Andreatta, previously an assistant coach for the Australian women's team, has been named head coach of the Scotland women's football team, as confirmed by the Scottish FA on Wednesday. Her appointment follows the team's recent struggles in the Women's Nations League, culminating in a heavy defeat to Germany.

Andreatta played a pivotal role in helping Australia reach the semi-finals at both the Tokyo Olympics and the 2023 World Cup. As she departs for this new challenge, Football Australia highlighted her contributions in a formal announcement.

Expressing her excitement, Andreatta emphasized her ambition to guide Scotland back to consistent tournament qualifications. She sees this period of transition as an ideal moment to lay the groundwork for future successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025