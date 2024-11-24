IPO Frenzy: Companies Set to Raise Rs 20,000 Crore Amid Market Optimism

The Indian primary market is set to witness a significant boost with at least 10 companies gearing up to raise a combined Rs 20,000 crore through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) in the upcoming month, according to merchant bankers.

High-profile names such as Vishal Mega Mart and Blackstone-backed International Gemmological Institute are among the companies preparing for big debuts on the stock exchange. This trend signals a vibrant market environment, bolstered by favorable election results in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, as noted by analysts.

The IPOs, spanning various sectors, will cater to different investor appetites with both fresh issues and offers for sale. However, experts caution that the influx of IPOs might test market liquidity, especially if foreign investors decide to pull out funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)