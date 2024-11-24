Geneva Diplomacy: Bridging Iran's Nuclear Divide

Iran is preparing to engage in talks concerning its disputed nuclear program with three prominent European nations on November 29 in Geneva, according to a report by Japan's Kyodo news agency. This development follows a U.N. atomic watchdog resolution opposed to Tehran's actions.

The resolution, originating from Britain, France, Germany, and the U.S., prompted Iran to activate advanced centrifuges in response. The Iranian government, led by President Masoud Pezeshkian, seeks a diplomatic solution to the ongoing nuclear impasse before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in January.

A senior Iranian official confirmed the meeting, emphasizing Tehran's commitment to resolving the nuclear issue diplomatically. Despite past breaches of the 2015 nuclear pact, indirect talks to revive the agreement under President Biden have failed, highlighting the urgency for a new deal, as stressed in Trump's campaign.

