NCC Celebrates 76th Raising Day with Patriotic Fervor

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh marked its 76th raising day with various activities, including significant blood donations and wreath-laying ceremonies. Distinctions were awarded in recognition of outstanding service, emphasizing patriotic dedication and youth engagement within the organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-11-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 18:45 IST
  • India

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh celebrated its 76th raising day with a host of activities, highlighting the organization's commitment to service and patriotism. Activities across Jammu included blood donation campaigns and commemorative wreath-laying ceremonies.

In a notable show of respect, wreaths were placed at various war memorials, paying tribute to past cadets who sacrificed their lives for the country. The ceremonies underscored the NCC's enduring spirit and dedication to national security and freedom.

Awards were distributed to those who demonstrated exceptional service to the NCC's ideals, emphasizing their commitment to youth engagement. Both military personnel and distinguished civilians were honored for their loyalty and contributions, ensuring the organization's smooth operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

