NCC Celebrates 76th Raising Day with Patriotic Fervor

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh celebrated its 76th raising day with a host of activities, highlighting the organization's commitment to service and patriotism. Activities across Jammu included blood donation campaigns and commemorative wreath-laying ceremonies.

In a notable show of respect, wreaths were placed at various war memorials, paying tribute to past cadets who sacrificed their lives for the country. The ceremonies underscored the NCC's enduring spirit and dedication to national security and freedom.

Awards were distributed to those who demonstrated exceptional service to the NCC's ideals, emphasizing their commitment to youth engagement. Both military personnel and distinguished civilians were honored for their loyalty and contributions, ensuring the organization's smooth operation.

