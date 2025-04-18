Maharana Pratap exhibited courage for patriotism, didn't compromise on self-respect: Defence minister Rajnath Singh.
PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 18-04-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 19:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharana Pratap exhibited courage for patriotism, didn't compromise on self-respect: Defence minister Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Resham Kaur Hans: A Legacy Cut Short, Mourned by Many
Hero MotoCorp's Sales Surge: A 25-Year Legacy of Market Leadership
Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP Over Waqf Bill, Defends Hindutva Legacy
Celebrating the Legacy of P V Narayana: A Torchbearer for Kannada
Celebrating a Century: The Legacy of Artist K G Subramanyan