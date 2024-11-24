Finance Company Seizure Leads to Tragic Outcome in Bundi
A 23-year-old woman in Bundi district, Rajasthan, allegedly took her life after her family home was sealed by a finance company due to loan default. Despite having paid 17 installments, her father fell behind on repayments. A case has been registered against the company under abetment of suicide.
In a tragic incident from Bundi district, Rajasthan, a young woman, Divya Meena, reportedly committed suicide following a loan default by her family. The incident unfolded after employees from Aavas Finance Limited, escorted by police, sealed her house in compliance with a court order.
Despite 17 loan repayments, Divya's father, Mahesh Meena, faced defaults due to a family crisis. On returning to find her home sealed, Divya allegedly consumed poison, which is suspected to be a pesticide, leading to her death during treatment in a Kota hospital.
The local police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing abetment of suicide against company employees. This follows claims of harassment, shedding light on the distress faced by families grappling with financial burdens.
