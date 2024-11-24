Finance Company Seizure Leads to Tragic Outcome in Bundi

In a tragic incident from Bundi district, Rajasthan, a young woman, Divya Meena, reportedly committed suicide following a loan default by her family. The incident unfolded after employees from Aavas Finance Limited, escorted by police, sealed her house in compliance with a court order.

Despite 17 loan repayments, Divya's father, Mahesh Meena, faced defaults due to a family crisis. On returning to find her home sealed, Divya allegedly consumed poison, which is suspected to be a pesticide, leading to her death during treatment in a Kota hospital.

The local police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing abetment of suicide against company employees. This follows claims of harassment, shedding light on the distress faced by families grappling with financial burdens.

(With inputs from agencies.)