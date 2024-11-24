Left Menu

Finance Company Seizure Leads to Tragic Outcome in Bundi

A 23-year-old woman in Bundi district, Rajasthan, allegedly took her life after her family home was sealed by a finance company due to loan default. Despite having paid 17 installments, her father fell behind on repayments. A case has been registered against the company under abetment of suicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 24-11-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 19:30 IST
In a tragic incident from Bundi district, Rajasthan, a young woman, Divya Meena, reportedly committed suicide following a loan default by her family. The incident unfolded after employees from Aavas Finance Limited, escorted by police, sealed her house in compliance with a court order.

Despite 17 loan repayments, Divya's father, Mahesh Meena, faced defaults due to a family crisis. On returning to find her home sealed, Divya allegedly consumed poison, which is suspected to be a pesticide, leading to her death during treatment in a Kota hospital.

The local police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing abetment of suicide against company employees. This follows claims of harassment, shedding light on the distress faced by families grappling with financial burdens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

