Joint Forces Dismantle Security Threats in Manipur: Weapons and Explosives Seized

In joint operations across Manipur, security forces, including the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, recovered numerous arms and explosives. These operations, prompted by intelligence on infiltration attempts, led to significant seizures and the dismantling of illegal bunkers, underscoring a commitment to regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 10:07 IST
Joint Forces Dismantle Security Threats in Manipur: Weapons and Explosives Seized
Representative Image (Photo/X @ official_dgar) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a collaborative effort to bolster regional security, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and other forces conducted successful joint operations across several districts in Manipur. The operations led to the seizure of weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), ammunition, and other warlike stores, according to an Assam Rifles press release. Key recoveries were made across the hill and valley regions of Imphal West, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Imphal East, Jiribam, and Tengnoupal.

Acting on the intelligence of potential infiltration near the Indo-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district, Assam Rifles launched a proactive operation on November 17. This resulted in a firefight, injuring six to seven infiltrators and one security personnel, who is now stable. The operation culminated in the capture of critical war-like materials, including rifles, mortar bombs, and grenades.

Further raids in Churachandpur district revealed more warlike stores, including an improvised mortar, following a joint intelligence-based operation with the CRPF. On November 23, another operation led to the arrest of two United National Liberation Front cadres and the recovery of a 9mm Beretta pistol. Coordinated security measures across Jiribam on November 24 included extensive searches and defusing explosive threats, reflecting the resolve of security forces to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

