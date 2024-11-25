Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman: A Step Toward Viksit Bharat

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, speaking at the 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman' program in New Delhi, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's success in uniting 140 crore people with the Constitution. The initiative aligns with India's 75th anniversary as a republic and backs the vision for a developed India by 2047.

Goyal emphasized the importance of constitutional awareness, urging citizens to uphold democratic principles and engage in shaping the nation's future. The campaign seeks to empower individuals to safeguard the Constitution while contributing to an inclusive, prosperous India.

Other prominent figures, such as Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Dharmendra Pradhan, also participated, marking the campaign's inauguration at Dr. BR Ambedkar International Centre. Goyal further commented on Maharashtra's election results, indicating a societal shift towards unity after the BJP-led alliance's victory.

