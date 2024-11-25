Left Menu

Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman: A Step Toward Viksit Bharat

Union Minister Piyush Goyal lauded PM Modi's efforts to unite 140 crore Indians through the Constitution during the 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman' campaign in New Delhi. The initiative, marking India's 75th republic anniversary, emphasizes promoting constitutional values and aims to foster a developed India by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 10:33 IST
Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman: A Step Toward Viksit Bharat
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, speaking at the 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman' program in New Delhi, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's success in uniting 140 crore people with the Constitution. The initiative aligns with India's 75th anniversary as a republic and backs the vision for a developed India by 2047.

Goyal emphasized the importance of constitutional awareness, urging citizens to uphold democratic principles and engage in shaping the nation's future. The campaign seeks to empower individuals to safeguard the Constitution while contributing to an inclusive, prosperous India.

Other prominent figures, such as Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Dharmendra Pradhan, also participated, marking the campaign's inauguration at Dr. BR Ambedkar International Centre. Goyal further commented on Maharashtra's election results, indicating a societal shift towards unity after the BJP-led alliance's victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024