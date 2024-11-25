Congress Raises Storm Over Adani Bribery Allegations as Parliament Winter Session Begins

As the winter session of Parliament gears up to commence on Monday, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari announced that a comprehensive range of pressing issues, from inflation to unemployment and national anarchy, will be passionately addressed in the discussions. "There are numerous challenges facing the nation today," Tiwari remarked, highlighting the severe pollution levels in Delhi, attributed to the perceived incompetency of both the BJP and AAP governments. The country, he contended, is caught in the grip of rising inflation and a growing job crisis, concerns the Congress aims to bring to the forefront in Parliament. Moreover, Tiwari pointed to unsettling financial reports alleging that the Adani Group dispensed a staggering Rs 23,000 crore in bribes, according to a US court, posing a serious threat to India's global reputation. He further accused the BJP of unwaveringly defending Adani, likening their defense to employee loyalty.

The session's proceedings took a notable turn as Congress MP KC Venugopal formally submitted an adjournment notice urging an inquiry into the Adani affair and advocating for the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the allegations of bribery. In a parallel move, Aam Aadmi Party's MP Sanjay Singh issued a Suspension of Business Notice, under rule 267, voicing a similar demand for a session focused on Adani's alleged misconduct.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Hibi Eden and Manickam Tagore added their voices, with Eden demanding government clarity and fair investigations to protect India's institutional integrity. Simultaneously, Tagore filed for an adjournment motion to deliberate on the implications of the US indictment of Adani on charges concerning bribery, securities, and wire fraud. With the Parliament session now in motion, pivotal bills, including amendments to the Waqf Act and legislation on banking, are slated for introduction and debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)