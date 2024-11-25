SAREX-24: India's Landmark Maritime Search and Rescue Exercises Unveiled

The Indian Coast Guard is preparing to host the National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercises and Workshop (SAREX-24) in Kochi from November 27 to 30, according to an official announcement. This crucial gathering aims to validate the National M-SAR construct through an inclusive and collaborative strategy.

Recognizing the vast expanse of the 4.6 million square kilometers Indian Search and Rescue Region (ISRR) under its jurisdiction, the Indian Coast Guard has championed cooperative engagements with resource agencies and friendly foreign nations. The 11th edition of SAREX-24 will significantly focus on 'Mass Rescue Operations' (MRO) during large-scale sea contingencies.

Themed 'Enhancing Search and Rescue capabilities through Regional collaboration,' the event underscores the ICG's commitment to providing assistance during maritime emergencies. The event will be inaugurated by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, IAS, alongside Director General S Paramesh, ICG's head and National Maritime Search and Rescue Coordinating Authority.

On November 28, the first day's agenda features a range of activities, including tabletop exercises, workshops, and seminars, involving high-ranking officials from government agencies, ministries, and the armed forces, alongside foreign delegates. The second day will witness a sea exercise off the Kochi coast featuring multiple contingencies, with active participation from the Indian Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, and other maritime stakeholders.

The scenarios simulated will include a passenger vessel in distress with 500 passengers and a civil aircraft ditching with 200 passengers. The exercises will demonstrate the efficacy of modern technologies like satellite-aided distress beacons, drones, and air-droppable life rafts, aiming to highlight the efficiency of operations and international cooperation. This initiative ensures readiness for potential maritime crises and fortifies relationships with littoral and friendly foreign countries.

