Gujarat Shines: A Fusion of Cultural Heritage and Global Tourism

Gujarat is securing its place as a leading destination for both domestic and international tourists, showcasing its unparalleled cultural heritage and natural beauty. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state has driven significant infrastructural improvements to enhance its tourism sector's standing on the global stage.

These strategic efforts aim to deliver an outstanding visitor experience and are reflected in a notable increase in tourist numbers. During the 20-day Diwali holiday stretch between October 26 and November 15, 2024, an astonishing 61.70 lakh tourists visited 16 major tourist and pilgrimage sites across Gujarat.

Ahmedabad's Kankaria Lake alone attracted over 5.50 lakh visitors, while the Dwarka Temple led with more than 13 lakh devotees. Meanwhile, popular sites such as the Statue of Unity, Atal Bridge, and several temples witnessed overwhelming tourist engagement. Concurrently, the anticipated Rann Utsav began, offering a variety of cultural programs and adventure sports for 2024-25.

In tandem, a Children's Activity and Fun/Knowledge Park featuring 10 activities was introduced, alongside a VR game zone and nutrition-focused games. Gujarat recently hosted G-20 meetings under India's presidency at premier sites like Dhordo and the Statue of Unity, enabling global delegates to savor the state's rich cultural and historical tapestry.

Delegates visited historic sites, including Dholavira and the Modhera Sun Temple, praising these jewels of cultural heritage. Their visits underscored the universal value of Gujarat's historical landmarks, highlighting the critical need for preservation.

