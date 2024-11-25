Left Menu

Rising Alarms: Child Sexual Abuse in Kerala

Child sexual abuse cases in Kerala are increasing, with significant incidents occurring in children's homes and schools. In 2023, 4,701 survivors were reported, predominantly girls. The Kerala State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights emphasizes urgent educational and preventive measures to address the growing crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:19 IST
Rising Alarms: Child Sexual Abuse in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

The incidence of child sexual abuse in Kerala is alarmingly on the rise, leaving children vulnerable even in their homes and educational institutions. A new report by the Kerala State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights reveals disturbing statistics about the prevalence of abuse in various settings, including children's homes and schools.

In 2023 alone, 4,663 cases were reported under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The data showed that many incidents took place in supposedly safe environments such as children's and accused's homes. The report underscored the urgent need for awareness among parents, teachers, and police about child protection laws and the importance of creating safer spaces for children.

K V Manoj Kumar, Chairperson of the Commission, emphasized the necessity of societal responsibility in preventing abuse. Efforts are underway to train community workers and educate stakeholders about legal protections and preventive measures. The Commission insists that these findings be addressed by the government to ensure the safety and well-being of children throughout the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024