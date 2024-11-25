Rising Alarms: Child Sexual Abuse in Kerala

The incidence of child sexual abuse in Kerala is alarmingly on the rise, leaving children vulnerable even in their homes and educational institutions. A new report by the Kerala State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights reveals disturbing statistics about the prevalence of abuse in various settings, including children's homes and schools.

In 2023 alone, 4,663 cases were reported under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The data showed that many incidents took place in supposedly safe environments such as children's and accused's homes. The report underscored the urgent need for awareness among parents, teachers, and police about child protection laws and the importance of creating safer spaces for children.

K V Manoj Kumar, Chairperson of the Commission, emphasized the necessity of societal responsibility in preventing abuse. Efforts are underway to train community workers and educate stakeholders about legal protections and preventive measures. The Commission insists that these findings be addressed by the government to ensure the safety and well-being of children throughout the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)