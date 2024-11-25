Eskom Celebrates Over 240 Days Without Load Shedding, Saving Billions

For the first time in five years, Eskom has achieved an uninterrupted power supply for over 240 consecutive days, marking a significant milestone in South Africa’s energy landscape. The power utility credits structural improvements in generation capacity and strategic maintenance efforts for this achievement, which has resulted in substantial savings and operational efficiencies.

Eskom reported savings of approximately R16.33 billion in diesel costs due to the absence of load shedding. Unplanned outages have significantly decreased to 10 478MW—down from 16 367MW during the same period last year—marking a reduction of 5 890MW.

“This continuous progress in minimising unplanned outages allows Eskom to increase planned maintenance activities and ensures greater generation capacity is available to meet the nation’s electricity needs,” the utility said in a statement.

The Energy Availability Factor (EAF), a key performance metric, has remained stable at 64.5% for the past week and 63.1% year-to-date, reinforcing Eskom’s ability to meet demand.

Positive Summer Outlook

Eskom reaffirmed its optimistic Summer Outlook report, predicting a load-shedding-free summer from September 2024 to March 2025 due to sustained structural improvements in generation capacity. The utility’s confidence in maintaining uninterrupted supply is bolstered by ongoing efforts to enhance operational reliability.

Addressing Network Integrity and Illegal Activities

Despite the suspension of load shedding, Eskom faces persistent challenges from network overloading caused by illegal connections, vandalism, meter tampering, and theft of network equipment. These activities threaten community safety and network stability, often necessitating load reduction measures to prevent damage and prolonged outages.

Eskom called on the public to support its efforts by reporting illegal activities and adhering to proper electricity purchasing protocols.

“To prevent public safety hazards and the risk of network overloading, Eskom strongly urges customers to avoid illegal connections. Such actions can negatively impact the entire local community and result in hefty remedial fines. It is also essential for customers to purchase electricity only from authorised vendors,” the utility warned.

Collaboration for a Resilient Energy Future

Eskom’s milestone aligns with national goals for energy security and economic stability. The utility continues to work on bolstering infrastructure, with plans to further reduce outages and maintain operational efficiency. These efforts include leveraging technological advancements, improving maintenance schedules, and enhancing community outreach to curb illegal activities.

While the absence of load shedding offers hope for a stable energy future, Eskom reiterated the importance of collective responsibility in safeguarding the power grid. The public is encouraged to report suspicious activities through Eskom’s hotline or local authorities.

This achievement underscores a turning point for Eskom, offering a glimpse of a more reliable and cost-effective power supply system for South Africa.