India Celebrates 75 Years of the Constitution with Nationwide Campaign

India marks 75 years of adopting its Constitution with the 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman' campaign, initiated by the central government. The year-long initiative aims to educate citizens on constitutional values, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's pivotal role, and the contributions of the Constitution Drafting Committee, particularly the 15 women involved.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal. (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Indian government is set to observe Constitution Day throughout the year, with a focus on educating citizens about the Constitution Drafting Committee, emphasizing the crucial role of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the contributions of 15 women drafters. Initiatives to spread awareness will be carried out across villages, stated Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law & Justice, at a special press conference.

Marking the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, Meghwal announced the launch of a year-long campaign, 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman'. The nationwide effort will aim to reach every district and village, featuring a widespread recitation of the Preamble. The respect for the Constitution and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, reflective of his annual November 26 Constitution Day celebration initiative.

The milestone 75th year will be celebrated with diverse activities under the campaign initiated by the Ministry of Law and Justice, starting with an event in Bikaner inaugurated by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud in March 2024. Subsequent events in Bikaner, Prayagraj, and Guwahati focus on engaging communities, especially in the Northeast, to enhance understanding of India's Constitution.

