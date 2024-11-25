NATO Official Warns Businesses to Brace for Wartime Challenges

A leading NATO official has pushed for businesses to ready themselves for potential wartime scenarios by reassessing their production and distribution strategies, aiming to decrease susceptibility to coercive tactics from countries like Russia and China.

During an event with the European Policy Centre, Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, who chairs NATO's military committee, underscored the importance of deterrence beyond military might, referencing recent incidents of sabotage and energy supply disruptions in Europe.

Bauer pointed out Western reliance on Chinese supplies, including rare earth materials and pharmaceuticals, and warned that business decisions carry significant security implications. He emphasized the role of economies in triumphing in conflicts.

