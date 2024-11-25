Data Breach Sparks Scrutiny in Insurance Sector

HDFC Life Insurance revealed on Monday that it experienced instances of data leaks, prompting an urgent assessment of the breach's potential impact.

An anonymous source contacted the company, providing certain customer data fields with malicious intent, as noted in a regulatory filing by HDFC Life.

In response, the company has launched an information security assessment and initiated a detailed investigation with security experts to identify the breach's root cause and implement necessary remedial actions.

The firm remains committed to resolving the situation and safeguarding customer interests. This comes amid recent directives from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), which instructed certain insurers to audit their IT systems due to similar breaches.

The Irdai, which takes data breaches seriously, emphasized its ongoing engagement with companies to ensure policyholders are protected. Notably, Star Health Insurance and Tata AIG also reported incidents of data leaks recently. The Irdai is actively tracking these cases and maintaining dialogue with insurer management to ensure comprehensive data protection measures are in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)