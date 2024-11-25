Supreme Court Advocates Relief Measures Amid Severe Delhi Air Pollution

In a crucial move, the Supreme Court has directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to contemplate easing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV norms for educational institutions in Delhi. This decision comes as students face adversity with school closures, impacting their access to midday meals and digital resources amid soaring air pollution levels. While the court acknowledges the severity of the AQI exceeding 450, it has refused to relax curbs without substantial evidence of improved air quality.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and AG Masih has tasked the CAQM with evaluating the current measures of GRAP III and IV, determining potential relaxations or exceptions. The Commission has been urged to expedite its decision, ensuring implementation by Wednesday. Furthermore, the Supreme Court cautioned that it would only consider further relaxations if a consistent downward trend in AQI readings is observed.

The court also highlighted the broader impact of GRAP-IV on various socio-economic groups, mandating the CAQM to propose measures preventing hardship for laborers and daily workers. Critically, funds collected as labor cess are to be mobilized for construction worker welfare. The hearing underscored lingering concerns over enforcement inefficiencies at check posts, stressing accountability among agencies. The continued appointment of thirteen court-appointed commissioners reinforces the court's commitment to rigorous oversight of mitigatory actions and public advisories regarding restricted truck entries into the capital.

