Smog Strangles Delhi: AQI Plunges to 'Very Poor'

Delhi woke up to hazardous air conditions on Sunday, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) plummeted to 377, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Sameer app highlighted that 16 of 40 city monitoring stations reported 'severe' air quality, exacerbating visibility issues amidst ongoing fog. The distinction between AQI levels underscores the capital's chronic pollution problem.

Weather forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) point towards persistent moderate fog. This climatic condition, compounded with air stagnation, is likely to hold temperatures below the seasonal norm, affecting urban life significantly.