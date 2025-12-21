Left Menu

Smog Strangles Delhi: AQI Plunges to 'Very Poor'

The air quality in Delhi was 'very poor' on Sunday, with an AQI of 377, affecting visibility due to fog compounded by pollution. Key areas experienced severely compromised air quality, impacting daily life as weather forecasts predict similar conditions ahead.

Updated: 21-12-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 19:24 IST
Delhi woke up to hazardous air conditions on Sunday, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) plummeted to 377, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Sameer app highlighted that 16 of 40 city monitoring stations reported 'severe' air quality, exacerbating visibility issues amidst ongoing fog. The distinction between AQI levels underscores the capital's chronic pollution problem.

Weather forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) point towards persistent moderate fog. This climatic condition, compounded with air stagnation, is likely to hold temperatures below the seasonal norm, affecting urban life significantly.

