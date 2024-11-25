NGO Files PIL Against Admission Discrimination in Delhi Schools

The Delhi High Court is set to deliberate on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against a controversial education circular. The petition challenges the legality of the Delhi Director of Education's directive, dated November 11, 2024, which allegedly establishes separate admission timelines for children from weaker sections and the general category students.

The NGO Justice for All, represented by advocates Khagesh Jha and Shikha Sharma Bagga, contends that this circular could potentially discriminate, impacting over 1,50,000 prospective applicants vying for about 50,000 seats across various private institutions in Delhi. They argue that the directive contravenes the Right to Education (RTE) Act, a statute that underscores the importance of inclusivity.

The plea critiqued the circular for unlawfully exempting schools from adhering to the RTE Act's Section 12(1)(c) and other statutory rules concerning EWS admissions. By segregating the timelines of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Disadvantaged Groups (DG) from the general category, the petition claims it infringes upon Article 21A of the Indian Constitution, which ensures the right to education for all children.

(With inputs from agencies.)