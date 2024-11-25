BHEL and Hitachi Energize India's Renewable Future with Mega HVDC Project

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), a state-owned engineering giant, in collaboration with Hitachi Energy India, announced on Monday that they have secured a significant order for the Khavda Nagpur HVDC project from Power Grid Corporation. This initiative marks a major milestone in India's renewable energy sector development.

The project was commissioned by Power Grid Corporation of India through its special purpose vehicle (SPV) entity. The undertaking involves the design and implementation of 800kV, 6,000 MW, and 1,200 km High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) terminal stations. These stations are critical for the evacuation of renewable energy originating from Khavda in Gujarat to Nagpur in Maharashtra.

Scheduled for completion by 2029, this project is integral to India's interstate transmission system (ISTS) plan, facilitating the transfer of 8 GW of renewable energy. Power Grid secured the Khavda Phase V: Part A Power Transmission project through tariff-based competitive bidding, selecting BHEL and Hitachi Energy India for the pioneering HVDC bipole system.

(With inputs from agencies.)