Stock Markets Surge: Analyzing the Day's Winners and Losers
On a strong trading day, the S&P 500 and Dow achieved record highs while Nasdaq advanced. Key factors included Scott Bessent's appointment as Treasury Secretary under Trump, leading to optimism in curbing government borrowing. Major stocks rose, with notable gains from Goldman Sachs and Tesla.
On an upbeat note, the S&P 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Monday, with the Nasdaq following suit, as investor sentiment was buoyed by Scott Bessent's Treasury Secretary nomination under President-elect Donald Trump. This announcement ended speculation and sparked hopes of measures to curb government borrowing.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 459.25 points, or 1.03%, to reach 44,753.77, while the S&P 500 gained 43.12 points, marking a 0.72% increase, to stand at 6,012.50. Nasdaq Composite also rose by 153.88 points, a 0.81% increase, to 19,157.53.
Yields on Treasury bonds declined after Trump's victory, as expectations that his policies could trigger inflationary pressures and adjust the Federal Reserve's policy. Notably, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase saw moderate gains, while tech giants Alphabet and Amazon.com climbed by over 2% each.
(With inputs from agencies.)
