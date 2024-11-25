Left Menu

Innovations and Infrastructure: Government's Major Boost for India's Future

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced transformative decisions from a recent Cabinet meeting led by PM Narendra Modi, spotlighting technological, infrastructural, and agricultural enhancements. Key developments include the upgraded PAN card system, major railway projects, Atal Innovation Mission 2.0, and the National Mission on Natural Farming to bolster various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:53 IST
Innovations and Infrastructure: Government's Major Boost for India's Future
Minister of Railways Ashwani Vaishnav. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government unveiled a series of significant initiatives after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted advancements in technology and infrastructure, along with new support mechanisms for farmers, students, and entrepreneurs.

Vaishnaw introduced PAN 2.0, a revamped system designed to enhance the current PAN card's functionality. This upgrade aims to establish a common business identifier through a paperless, digital portal focusing heavily on grievance redressal.

Three major railway projects have been greenlit, promising improved connectivity and substantial fuel savings. Meanwhile, Atal Innovation Mission 2.0 seeks to foster youth entrepreneurship through vernacular language centers.

The 'One Nation, One Subscription' initiative will democratize access to high-quality research materials. Additionally, the Cabinet greenlit the National Mission on Natural Farming, promoting chemical-free agriculture to improve soil health under the PM's commitment to farmers' welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024