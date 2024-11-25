Innovations and Infrastructure: Government's Major Boost for India's Future

The Indian government unveiled a series of significant initiatives after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted advancements in technology and infrastructure, along with new support mechanisms for farmers, students, and entrepreneurs.

Vaishnaw introduced PAN 2.0, a revamped system designed to enhance the current PAN card's functionality. This upgrade aims to establish a common business identifier through a paperless, digital portal focusing heavily on grievance redressal.

Three major railway projects have been greenlit, promising improved connectivity and substantial fuel savings. Meanwhile, Atal Innovation Mission 2.0 seeks to foster youth entrepreneurship through vernacular language centers.

The 'One Nation, One Subscription' initiative will democratize access to high-quality research materials. Additionally, the Cabinet greenlit the National Mission on Natural Farming, promoting chemical-free agriculture to improve soil health under the PM's commitment to farmers' welfare.

