Himachal Pradesh Bets Big on Natural Farming to Empower Rural Economies

Himachal Pradesh is paving the way for a sustainable rural economy through natural farming, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced. With the majority of its population residing in rural areas, the state government has put agriculture at the forefront of its development agenda.

The Chief Minister highlighted various government strategies aimed at bolstering the economic empowerment of farmers. These include introducing a Minimum Support Price for natural produce, subsidy schemes, and innovative initiatives like purchasing cow dung to generate additional farmer income. Sukhu is committed to making the rural population self-reliant.

The state government aims to get 9.61 lakh families involved in natural farming, with over 2.22 lakh farmers already shifting to these practices. In addition, the government directly transfers payments to farmer accounts, ensuring transparency. New subsidies and initiatives are expected to make Himachal Pradesh a leader in natural farming.

