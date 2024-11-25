NSUI's Resurgence: A Historic Triumph in DUSU Elections After Seven Years

Kirori Mal College announced on Monday that the election of two students to the position of Central Councillor was deemed null and void due to non-compliance with Delhi High Court orders. The decision was made based on directions from the Chief Election Officer regarding the 2024-25 DUSU elections, held on November 25, 2024, citing violations of court directives and the Lyngdoh Committee's recommendations.

Meanwhile, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) marked a significant victory in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, reclaiming the president and joint secretary posts after a seven-year hiatus. NSUI's National President, Varun Choudhary, celebrated the victory of Rounak Khatri as DUSU president, emphasizing the opening of a new chapter at Delhi University. The victory over ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary was cemented by a substantial margin of over 1,300 votes.

The triumphant mood was further bolstered by NSUI's Lokesh Choudhary securing the joint secretary position. The election results, postponed from September 28 due to campaign defacement concerns, highlighted a competitive race among candidates from ideologically diverse backgrounds, including the ABVP, NSUI, and the Left-aligned AISA and SFI coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)