Wall Street Soars Amid Treasury Shake-Up and Ceasefire Hopes

Wall Street indexes surged on Monday after Scott Bessent's nomination as U.S. Treasury Secretary. The decision contributed to lower bond yields and caused a small-cap stock rally. Simultaneously, potential ceasefire talks between Israel and Lebanon helped drag oil prices down, impacting the Energy index negatively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 02:33 IST
Wall Street's major indexes rallied on Monday, with the small-cap Russell 2000 reaching a historic high. This surge followed Scott Bessent's nomination as U.S. Treasury Secretary, a move that lowered bond yields substantially.

Markets also turned optimistic about a possible ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon, which led to a dip in oil prices, pulling the Energy index down. President-elect Donald Trump's announcement late Friday ended rampant speculation, with Bessent's nomination seen as a stabilizing factor for fiscal concerns.

The Russell 2000's rise marks the latest in a string of gains fuelled by expectations of business-friendly policies from Trump and a supportive Federal Reserve. While areas like Real Estate and Housing experienced positive movement, concerns about inflationary pressures persist, affecting future monetary policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

