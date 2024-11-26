Wall Street Soars Amid Treasury Shake-Up and Ceasefire Hopes

Wall Street's major indexes rallied on Monday, with the small-cap Russell 2000 reaching a historic high. This surge followed Scott Bessent's nomination as U.S. Treasury Secretary, a move that lowered bond yields substantially.

Markets also turned optimistic about a possible ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon, which led to a dip in oil prices, pulling the Energy index down. President-elect Donald Trump's announcement late Friday ended rampant speculation, with Bessent's nomination seen as a stabilizing factor for fiscal concerns.

The Russell 2000's rise marks the latest in a string of gains fuelled by expectations of business-friendly policies from Trump and a supportive Federal Reserve. While areas like Real Estate and Housing experienced positive movement, concerns about inflationary pressures persist, affecting future monetary policy decisions.

