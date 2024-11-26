Left Menu

Guyana's Bold Move: Ambitious Yet Uncertain LNG Dreams with Fulcrum

Guyana's ambitious plan to develop its natural gas reserves is at a standstill after selecting the U.S. startup Fulcrum LNG for a $30 billion project. With concerns about Fulcrum's ability to deliver, the country's venture into LNG exports faces challenges despite its booming oil economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 08:22 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 08:22 IST
Guyana's Bold Move: Ambitious Yet Uncertain LNG Dreams with Fulcrum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Guyana's ambitious plans to cultivate its natural gas wealth remain in limbo, following the selection of the nascent U.S. firm Fulcrum LNG for a $30 billion export project. The South American nation, witnessing a booming economy thanks to offshore oil, now faces challenges in executing its gas dreams.

Fulcrum LNG, founded by former Exxon executive Jesus Bronchalo, was chosen over 16 other companies. Despite Fulcrum's lack of a track record in large-scale infrastructure, government officials initially touted the award as a significant economic achievement of the year, with plans to expand their energy partners beyond Exxon Mobil.

Yet, doubts have arisen over Fulcrum's ability to finance such a massive project. Governmental language around the contract has shifted, indicating an exploratory phase, and collaborations with industry giants like Baker Hughes and McDermott remain unconfirmed. Nevertheless, Guyana aims to diversify its energy revenue, even proposing alternative development routes if Exxon withholds cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024