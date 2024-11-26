Left Menu

Mystery Blast Rocks Chandigarh Eatery

A mysterious explosion occurred outside the De'Orra - Alehouse and Kitchen restaurant in Chandigarh causing damage but no injuries. The incident happened in the early hours with the restaurant closed and CCTV non-functional. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 10:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 10:49 IST
Visuals from outside De'Orra restaurant. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A mysterious explosion shook the vicinity of the De'Orra - Alehouse and Kitchen restaurant at Sector 26 in Punjab's Chandigarh early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 3:15 AM, according to an employee who spoke with ANI. Fortunately, there were no injuries as the restaurant was closed at the time.

Eyewitnesses reported a loud explosion followed by shattered glass from the restaurant's door. An employee stated that 7-8 workers were inside the establishment when the blast took place, but no one was harmed. Unfortunately, cameras were not operational to capture the event.

As authorities scrambled for clues, an investigation was launched to determine the cause of the blast. Further information is eagerly awaited as officials comb through the site for evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

