Left Menu

Delhi High Court Bans Mandatory Service Charges in Restaurants

The Delhi High Court has ruled against the mandatory imposition of service charges on restaurant bills, stating it violates consumer rights and constitutes an unfair trade practice. This decision supports consumer interests and mandates compliance with guidelines under the Consumer Protection Act, effectively prohibiting such charges in hotels and restaurants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:07 IST
Delhi High Court Bans Mandatory Service Charges in Restaurants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court ruled that restaurants cannot impose mandatory service charges on bills, calling the practice 'camouflaged and coercive,' and against public interest. The court's decision comes as a boon for consumers, affirming that enforced charges amount to unfair trade practices in violation of consumer rights.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, in a comprehensive 131-page verdict, emphasized that service charges, often referred to as tips, should remain voluntary for customers. The court dismissed petitions from restaurant bodies challenging the guidelines issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), thus reinforcing consumer welfare over rigid restaurant policies.

The court highlighted that such mandatory charges not only imposed financial burdens but also distorted fair trade principles. Judge Singh clarified that while establishments have freedom under Article 19(1)(g) to set prices, adding compulsory service charges as a fixed rate is unjustified. Establishments are now required to adhere to the CCPA guidelines, promoting transparency and protecting consumers' rights to understand true costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025