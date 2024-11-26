Odisha and Uttarakhand Shine at India International Trade Fair

Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy and Union Minister Sanjay Seth took a prominent tour of the Odisha Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) in New Delhi on Tuesday. Padhy expressed pride in the distinctive stalls representing each district, which have attracted a diverse audience from across the country. The involvement of local self-help groups is seen as a promising step toward boosting Odisha's economic development.

In her interaction with the media, Padhy highlighted the pavilion's significance, emphasizing the cultural heritage and traditional crafts being showcased. The 43rd edition of the trade fair, running until November 27 at Pragati Maidan, is organized by the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO).

Meanwhile, on Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated 'Uttarakhand Diwas Samaroh' at the IITF. Dhami lauded the fair as an opportunity to display Uttarakhand's culture and heritage globally. He announced the formation of the Uttarakhand Pravasi Parishad to engage migrants in the state's development. Highlighting India's strides in various sectors, Dhami credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership for the nation becoming the world's fifth-largest economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)