Delhi HC Orders Swift Decision on Controversial School Admission Timeline

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday instructed the Directorate of Education to resolve a representation challenging a contentious 2024 directive. This directive, allegedly, sets apart admission schedules for different student demographics, potentially impacting inclusivity.

Led by Justices Manmohan and Tushar Rao Gedela, the court directed that the representation be addressed within four weeks, echoing the plea's call for unified admission schedules to prevent discrimination, as per the 2022 guidelines and specific RTE Act sections.

An NGO, 'Justice for All', spearheaded this petition, representing a significant student applicant pool. The NGO contends the circular contravenes the inclusiveness principle of the RTE Act, unlawfully granting schools exemptions and segregating schedules for economically weaker students from the general admission process.

(With inputs from agencies.)