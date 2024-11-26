Left Menu

Delhi HC Orders Swift Decision on Controversial School Admission Timeline

The Delhi High Court has directed the Directorate of Education to address a challenge against a circular setting separate admission timelines for different student categories. The petition, pushed by an NGO, argues this violates the Right to Education Act and leads to unfair discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:43 IST
Delhi HC Orders Swift Decision on Controversial School Admission Timeline
Represenative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday instructed the Directorate of Education to resolve a representation challenging a contentious 2024 directive. This directive, allegedly, sets apart admission schedules for different student demographics, potentially impacting inclusivity.

Led by Justices Manmohan and Tushar Rao Gedela, the court directed that the representation be addressed within four weeks, echoing the plea's call for unified admission schedules to prevent discrimination, as per the 2022 guidelines and specific RTE Act sections.

An NGO, 'Justice for All', spearheaded this petition, representing a significant student applicant pool. The NGO contends the circular contravenes the inclusiveness principle of the RTE Act, unlawfully granting schools exemptions and segregating schedules for economically weaker students from the general admission process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024